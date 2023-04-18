The Lady Maroons were looking to bounce back from a less-than-stellar pair of games over the weekend on Monday evening, traveling over to Rockcastle County for a district contest against the Lady Rockets. Despite a scoreless first inning, the runs began coming home in bunches for the Maroons after that, with Pulaski winning the first of a home-and-home series by a score of 12-3.
Pulaski County was led by six RBI’s from Brooklyn Thomas, who also came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Bella Ellis added two RBI’s while Chloe Carroll, Ryann Sowder and Rilee Ross all added an RBI apiece. Ellis and Thomas also both had a home run during the course of the ball game. Ellis pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing three runs while walking two and striking out seven. Rockcastle County was led by two RBI’s from junior Ella Bussell.
The Lady Maroons now sit at 9-8 for the season and will take on the Lady Rockets at home on Tuesday evening, looking to move to 3-1 in district play on the season.
