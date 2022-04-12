Lady Maroons down Rockcastle to extend win streak

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons, coming off a terrific stint in Florida over Spring Break in which they went 4-0 (and in totality having a 7-game winning streak), returned back home on Tuesday evening, hosting a district foe in the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County. With the Lady Maroons scoring double digit runs in 7 of their 12 games so far this season they have proven they can slug with the upper echelon of the state, with very solid pitching to boot as well. On the mound for the home team in this one was Jessie Begley, a senior (who has already committed to play her college ball at Morehead State University) who has pitched in 12 games so far this season, with a 9-2 mark to show with 68 strikeouts and a 1.96 ERA (definitely one of the top pitchers in the 12th Region). Rockcastle sent junior Katie Denham to start the game, who has pitched in 6 games so far with a 2-3 record, along with 10 strikeouts and a 7.34 ERA. Coming off of a 5-day break in between this game and their time in Florida, any rust expected on the Pulaski side was quickly shaken off, as the Lady Maroons were able to win this one in 5 innings with a 10-0 score line.
In the top of the first, Begley was able to show off her impressive skills on the mound, forcing the first two Rockcastle batters to lineout (including a great throw for an out by short stop Brooklyn Thomas) and getting her first strikeout of the game to retire the side in short order. The first batter up for Pulaski would fly out to left field, and it looked like a pitching duel could possibly be in the cards for this one. Immediately following this, however, Begley stepped up and hit an infield single to put herself on first base. She would then steal 2nd and following a walk on Thomas, there was 2 runners on with Bella Ellis stepping up to bat. She would hit a scorcher to center field for a single and score Begley from 2nd, giving the Lady Maroons the first run on the board. McKenzi Pinkston would step onto the plate, and would use a bit of trickery, switch hitting in the middle of her at-bat to lay a perfectly placed bunt to center field for a single and an RBI, making the score 2-0 in favor of the home team. Holly Barron would be the next up to bat and would hit an absolute bomb to the warning track in center field, good for a double and scoring 1 RBI on the play, making the score 3-0. The next 2 batters were retired by Rockcastle (including Denham's 1st strikeout of the evening) to end the scoring there at the end of 1 inning of play.
A routine fly out to center field by Haven King to start the top of the 2nd was dropped giving the Lady Rockets their first base runner of the game. The next batter would hit a line drive to Shelbi Sellers who made an amazing grab at 2nd base for the out. Ella Bussell would hit into a fielder's choice for the force out at 2nd base. Alexis Brock would hit a single to center field to put 2 runners on base for Rockcastle with 2 outs. Begley was able to get out of the jam after this as the next batter would fly out to right field. In the bottom of the 2nd, the first 2 batters for Pulaski would be out in relative short order, but Begley would get on base once again as she hit a sky high shot into center field that dropped for a single. A double to deep center field by Thomas would put runners on 2nd and 3rd with the Lady Maroons threatening to score again, although the Lady Rockets were able to get out of the trouble by getting the next batter out, with the score still standing at 3-0 in favor of Pulaski after 2 innings of softball.
Begley was once again able to flex her outstanding pitching in the top of the 3rd, retiring the 3 batters she faced in order to get out of the top of the frame without any issues (including throwing the final batter out herself following a bunt attempt). Pinkston led off the bottom of the frame for Pulaski and was able to hit a line drive to right field for a single. Unfortunately for the Maroons, this would be all the offense they could manage in the 3rd inning, with the next 3 batters being retired in short order (including Denham's 2nd strikeout of the game), with no change in the score coming through this frame.
Adysinne Lovell was walked to start the top of the 4th inning and advanced to 2nd base following a fielder's choice on the following batter. A sac fly to right field by Haley Pingleton would advance Lovell to 3rd base and the Lady Rockets were threatening to put the 1st run on the board for Rockcastle. Again, Begley came up huge here, getting her first strikeout of the evening to put an end to the top of the frame without any damage getting through. Sellers would open up the home half of the 4th frame and would smack a huge double to center field to get the Pulaski County offense going again. Chloe Carroll would then get her first hit of the game, a double again to center field, scoring Sellers and putting the Lady Maroons up 4-0. After the next 2 batters were walked, the bases were loaded for the Maroons, with Ellis stepping up to the plate. She would then hit a bomb to center field (just shy of going over the outfield wall), scoring 2 RBI's in the process (giving herself 3 total for the game) and further increasing the Pulaski lead to 6-0. An infield fly from Pinkston would score another run, making the score 7-0, but would result in a double play, completely clearing the bases. A double from Barron to left field would put another Lady Maroon in scoring position, but following a single from Kaelyn Conway, a runner was thrown out at home plate, finally ending the 4th inning.
Begley would continue her dominance on the mound in this game through the 5th inning, retiring 3 out of the 4 batters she faced (with her only extra batter faced being a walk issued), and also obtained her 3rd strikeout of the game, getting the Lady Maroons to the bottom half of the 5th frame with there still being no runs on the board for Rockcastle. Thoughts of the run rule started creeping up on both the teams in the bottom of the inning, with Rockcastle sending on Abigail Burdette to pitch in relief. The first batter up for the Lady Maroons, Gracie Prichard, would hit a shot to center field, with it bouncing off an outfielder's glove for a double. As Cali Hannah came on to pinch run for Prichard, the next batter (Sellers) was walked. The tying run (Carroll) came up to bat at this point, and both the dugout and fans in attendance felt something special was about to happen. Carroll would hit a line drive straight down the left field line and over the wall it went, giving her a 3-run walk-off home run (her first home run of the year as well), and giving the Lady Maroons a 10-0 victory over Rockcastle in 5 innings of play. Everyone in the Pulaski dugout came running out to celebrate with their teammate at home plate, a well-deserved celebration for Carroll! Begley also recorded the shutout in the victory, which is sure to improve her already stellar ERA.
Pulaski County improves to 11-2 with the victory and will have two more games this week. First off on Thursday, they will travel to their opponent tonight Rockcastle County (2-6), in their 2nd game of the season series. The first pitch for that game is scheduled for 6 PM. Then, on Friday, the Lady Maroons will travel to West Jessamine to take on the Colts (3-1), with first pitch for that game also scheduled for 6 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.