Lady Maroons down Somerset Christian in straight sets

SOMERSET – Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs said she didn’t know what to expect from her team entering Tuesday’s first ever cross-town matchup with Somerset Christian School (4-2). The Lady Maroons won the first installment of their new cross-town rivalry in straight sets ( 25-22, 25-15, 25-23).
The Lady Maroons (3-2) suffered a disappointing loss to McCreary Central on Saturday in what Combs described as a lackluster effort, then they had a less than a stellar practice on Monday.
“We had just a pitiful day on Saturday, the wheels fell off the bus. We just didn’t take care of business. And yesterday I was not pleased with our practice,” Combs said. “We could have come in here with our heads down. But I’m proud of the girls. Tonight we came in ready to go, we dug in and played well. We have to win by committee. It’s got to be a total team effort and tonight it was. We know we have to come out and serve aggressively, get people back on their heels and give ourselves an opportunity and tonight we did that against a very good volleyball team.”
Horn led the Lady Maroons with a team-best 14 kills and two assists, while Parmelee filled the stat sheet with 15 digs, seven kills, six assists and a pair of service aces, while Nelson added 20 assists, five kills and two serving aces. Calli Eastham had five kills, Ellen Cherry added four aces and Abby Vacca had seven aces. Abby Burns had six kills
In the first set, the Lady Maroons pulled out to a 17-8 lead after a Parmelee ace before Somerset Christian mounted a comeback.
Senior Camryn Wells had three kills during a five-point run to pull the Lady Cougars to within 17-13 as they methodically began to climb back.
A kill and a block by junior Addison Cunnagin finally pulled the Lady Cougars even at 20-20.
It was tied 22-22 on another Cunnagin block before Pulaski scored the final three points to close out the 25-23 win.
The second set was very close early as the game was tied six times, the final time at 13-13 before Pulaski began to take control and pulled out to an 18-14 advantage on an ace by Nelson.
Wells got Somerset Christian to within 18-15 with a kill, but the Lady Maroons reeled off seven unanswered points to pick up the 25-15 victory.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead to open the third set.
But after a Parmelee kill, Pulaski reeled off eight unanswered points to go up 9-3.
The Lady Cougars showed why they are headed to the All A state tournament next week by refusing to fold and steadily mounting a comeback.
A block and ace by Wells and a kill by Cunnagin a few minutes later pulled the Lady Cougars even at 14-14.
The set was tied four times before Pulaski once again pulled out to a 22-18 advantage on a Nelson ace.
As they did all night, the Lady Cougars battled back to retake a 23-22 lead on the strength of kills by Cunnagin and Wells.
Sophomore Calli Eastham tied it again at 23-23 and the Lady Maroons closed out the match by scoring the final two points to pick up the 25-23 win.
“Wells in an exceptional player. We knew for us to win, we had to withstand her and try to put the ball into places that would make it more difficult for her to get rolling. She still got rolling a few times, but we didn’t let her take control of the game,” Combs said. “I’m proud of the girls The sky’s the limit for these girls once they realize their potential and what they’ve got to offer. They’re my team. I’ll take them anywhere,” Combs said. “
Somerset Christian coach LaDawna Tucker said she was proud of her young team for its play in the first-time matchup with Pulaski.
“Pulaski has a very good team and great coaches and we enjoyed getting the opportunity to play them this year,” Tucker said. “We had some 7th graders starting and playing on Varsity tonight and I am so proud of them. Our team needs to work on staying focused, communicating and trusting each other. We have a young team and those skills will all come in time.”
The Lady Maroons are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Mount Vernon to take on Rockcastle County in their final district matchup of the season.
Somerset Christian will next play in the All "A" State Tournament which begins Friday.
