Lady Maroons down Wayne County on the road

MONTICELLO - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team pulled off a big 12th Region, 57-53, road win over Wayne County High School on Thursday night.
The Lady Maroons had a triple offensive threat with Caroline Oakes, Maddy Dunn, and Heidi Thompson each scoring 12 points each. Haylee Ridner scored 9 points and Molli Nelson scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (17-11) will travel Boyle County on Friday, Feb. 21, and travel to play host Rockcastle County High School in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament on Monday, Feb. 24.
