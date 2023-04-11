The Pulaski County Lady Maroons were back in action for the first time in over a week on Monday evening, welcoming in the Casey County Lady Rebels for some district action. With Pulaski in the midst of a three game losing streak, the Maroons were hoping for some relief in this contest. However, that is far from what they received as the Rebels blew past them and won the game in just five innings by a score of 12-1.
The lone RBI for the Lady Maroons came in the bottom of the second inning off the bat of Shelbi Sellers on a sacrifice hit. Ryann Sowder and Claire Hamilton recorded the lone hits for the Maroons. Brooklyn Thomas drew the start and threw five strikeouts in her two innings on the mound. Casey County was led by six RBI's from freshman Elizabeth Forbes.
Pulaski County's record now sits at 6-6 for the season and the Lady Maroons will be back in action on Tuesday as they face off against Casey County again on the road at 6 p.m.
