Pulaski County junior Maggie Holt battles for position against a South Laurel defender in the Lady Maroons' loss to the Lady Cardinals on Saturday.

The Lady Maroons were back in action on Saturday as they traveled to South Laurel to take on the Lady Cardinals in the Lisa Collins Classic. Undefeated heading into the game, the Maroons were looking to extend their unbeaten streak.

The Maroons, despite how well they have been playing to begin the season, couldn't stop the Lady Cards, as they would fall by a score of 77-57. Sydney Martin led the way with 17 points for Pulaski County and was one of three players to score in double digits, with Savannah Heist scoring 11 and Madeline Butcher scoring 10. Aubrey Daulton scored six for the Lady Maroons, Maggie Holt and Brooklyn Thomas each scored five, and Hannah Murray added three in the loss. South Laurel was led by senior Emily Cox who led the game with an impressive 38-point performance.

Pulaski County falls to 4-1 on the season and will next play cross-town foe Somerset on Friday at 6 p.m.

