Lady Maroons drop first game of season in 73-38 loss to Danville

DANVILLE - After getting outscored 13 to 2 in the second period, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team can't keep pace with the Danville Lady Admirals in a 73-38 loss. The setback was the Lady Maroons first loss of the season.
Pulaski County senior Heidi Thompson scored a team-high 8 points, while senior Haylee Ridner scored 6 points. Madelyn Blankenship scored 5 points.
Caroline Oakes, Molli Nelson, Sydney Martin, and Sydney Resch all scored 4 points each. Dawn Wilson scored 2 points and Maddy Dunn scored a point.
Pulaski County (4-1) will travel to Casey County on Friday, Dec. 13, for a 47th District match-up.
