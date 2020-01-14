Lady Maroons drop first 12th Region game of season to Lincoln County

STANFORD - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team dropped their first 12th Region contest of the season. After maintaining a perfect 5-0 record in 12th region play, the Lady Maroons fell to Lincoln County High School, 54-44, on Monday night.
The Lady Maroons led Lincoln County 31-28 at the halftime break, but the Lady Pats gradually pulled away in the final two quarters. Foul trouble and only hitting 5 from 29 from beyond the arc resulted in the Lady Maroons-downfall on the road.
Junior Maddy Dunn led the Lady Maroons with 11 points. Mollie Nelson scored 9 points and Caroline Oakes scored 6 points. Seniors Heidi Thompson and Haylee Ridner scored 5 points each. Dawn Wilson and Madelyn Blankenship both scored 4 points each.
Pulaski County (12-4) will host cross-town rivals Southwestern High School on Friday, Jan. 17 at the PCHS gym.
