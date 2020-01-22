Lady Maroons drop fourth game in a row

After a closely contested first half, the Casey County Lady Rebels exploded in the fourth quarter to beat the Pulaski County Lady Maroons 62-33 last night at Pulaski.
Casey County had a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but dominated the late game to blow out the Maroons. The Lady Maroons had a pair of threes from sophomore forward Madelyn Blankenship, and senior forward Haylee Rider. However, the struggled offensively after that.
The Lady Rebels pressed Pulaski hard to force turnovers, and either drew fouls of nailed threes on offense. Casey put in five three-point shots in the final period and outscored the Maroons 30-11 to get the win.
The top performer for Casey in the big win was senior Gena Cravens. Cravens was automatic from beyond the arch and finished the game with 21 points.
Pulaski's leading two scorers were junior guard Maddy Dunn and senior forward Haylee Ridner, who each finished the game with 9 points.
Early in the game both teams were very aggressive on defense and forced a lot of turnovers. The Lady Rebels also had trouble hitting their shots, but a buzzer beater three by Cravens gave them a 10-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Lady Maroons points in the first came from driving layups from Dunn and sophomore guard Caroline Oakes and a three ball by senior forward Heidi Thompson.
Each team scored the same amount of points in the second as they did in the first. Pulaski came up with seven by a pair of inside buckets by Blankenship and free throws by Dunn and Thompson, and Casey's ten points were led by Cravens who hit another two three-point shots.
After the halftime break with the Lady Rebels up 20-14, Dunn opened up the third quarter for the Lady Maroons with a steal and then she assisted Ridner on a three ball to cut the Casey lead to just three points. However, like they had in the first half, Pulaski struggled on offense for the remainder of the period.
Ridner hit a second three pointer late in the quarter that once again cut the Lady Rebel lead to three points, but Cravens closed the quarter with back to back threes to give Casey a 32-22 lead heading into the fourth.
Despite the underdog Lady Maroons fighting hard throughout the game, especially on defense, the Lady Rebels lived up to the expectations and put Pulaski away in the late game of the 47th District matchup.
The Lady Maroons loss was their fourth in a row, and they dropped to 12-8 on the season. They will be back in action next Tuesday night at 6:00 where they will face their cross-town rivals, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers in another 47th District matchup.
