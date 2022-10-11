The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County, coming off a 47th District runner-up finish, faced off with a heavily favored Boyle County team on Tuesday night, with a matchup waiting against West Jessamine on Wednesday waiting for the winner. Pulaski has played admirably this season, battling through injuries before catching fire late in the season, looking every part of a 12th Region contender. Unfortunately, the Lady Rebels were just too strong, as Pulaski concluded their 2022 season with a loss
Sophomore Maggie Gnann for Boyle County started off the game in the 2nd minute with the first shot of the game, with it going wide of the goal. More shots would follow for the Lady Rebels in the 3rd and 8th minutes, before freshman Reagan Britt for Boyle would score the first goal of the game, a strike into the left side of the goal.
Senior Maddie Sexton would have the first close chance for the Maroons in the 15th minute, as her free kick would deflect off sophomore goalkeeper Addie Cannon’s gloves. Boyle County would add another goal in the 24th minute from freshman Addison Hazlett, as she would find a wide-open net after Pulaski’s goalkeeper would be drawn out of the goal, giving the Lady Rebels a 2-0 lead.
Pulaski would finally get on the board in the 36th minute, as Maddie Sexton would be on the break away before finding a shot into the top left side of the net, trimming the lead to 2-1.
The Lady Rebels would find two more goals before the first half was done. In the 36th minute, senior Abigail Gnann would connect with a goal off of a corner kick. With only 20 seconds left in the half, Hazlett would find her second goal of the night, as her high strike would glide over the goalkeeper into the top of the net. Boyle would lead 4-1 at half.
In the 46th minute, Pulaski County’s defense would have two great stops to prevent a Boyle County goal. The Lady Rebels would score for the fifth time in the 52nd minute, as Britt would have a strike that would deflect off the left side of the goal into the back of the net.
Maddie Sexton would once again have a great opportunity at the net in the 62nd minute, with her strike bouncing off the goalkeeper’s glove and the top crossbar. Boyle County would add yet another goal into the left side of the net in the 65th minute to give them a 6-1 lead.
Pulaski County senior Allie Sexton would have a chance in the 73rd minute with a free kick, but her strike would go over the top of the goal. Boyle would score one final time in the 75th minute off of the foot of freshman Ellery Taylor. Senior Pulaski goalkeeper Audrey Jasper would have several quality saves throughout the game, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lady Rebels defeated the Maroons 7-1.
Pulaski finishes the season with a 10-7-2 record. Congratulations to the following seniors who put a wrap on their varsity careers: Audrey Jasper, Briley New, Allie Sexton, Maddie Sexton, and Kailey Turner.
