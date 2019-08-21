Lady Maroons drop season opener

The Taylor County Cardinals volleyball team took three straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-13) to finish off the Pulaski County Maroons in their opening game last night at Pulaski.
"We didn't schedule them the first match of the season because we thought it would be a feel-good match," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. "We know how scrappy they are, and we know how hard they work. It's a good gut check for us. We've got to continue to improve, it's the first game of the season."
Although the Maroons did not walk away victorious, there was plenty to build on. They fought and kept it close throughout the first two sets but just could not swing the momentum in their favor.
Senior Peyton Randolph had a very solid opening to her final season as she finished with 10 digs, an ace, and eight kills.
After the Cardinals built up an eight-point lead in the first set, the Maroons stormed back to cut it within just a point. However, the Cardinals were able to finish them off and take set one by just three.
The teams were neck and neck throughout majority of the second set, but the Cardinals finished the set with an 8-1 run to take the set 25-18.
The Cardinals kicked it up a notch in set three and ending up running away with it to close set three 25-13 and leave the Pulaski gym with a victory.
"It's not do or die tonight," said coach Combs. "We obviously see some things that are glaring us in the face that we have to fix. Overall, I thought we did some really good things at times. We have to be able to withstand a rally and withstand some things when it isn't going our way. We have to persevere."
The Pulaski County Maroons will start the season off 0-1 but they will be back in action Friday night at Boyle County. The win advanced Taylor County to 2-0.
