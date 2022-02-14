Lady Maroons drop second straight game

HARNED – After winning seven straight games, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team now finds themselves on a two-game losing skid after dropping a weekend game to Breckinridge County. The Lady Maroons fell by a score of 60-54 on Saturday in the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic.
Sophomore Sydney Martin led the way for the Lady Maroons with a 18 points, three rebounds and three steals. Carline Oakes added 13 points, five steals and three assists.
Middle schooler Madeline Butcher scored 10 points, with three rebounds and two assists. Madelyn Blankenship scored nine points on three treys, and pulled down three rebounds. Maggie Holt and Sydney Resch scored two points each.
Pulaski County (19-7) travels to Mercer County on Monday and to Boyle County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
