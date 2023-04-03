Pulaski County had a unique road trip over the weekend, heading to the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tn. There, they took on three opponents over the course of two days from Ohio and Tennessee. Unfortunately, the Maroons lost all three contests.
In game one against Gahanna Christian Academy, Pulaski fell by a score of 4-0. Ryann Sowder, Avery Davis and Rilee Ross were the only Maroons to record a hit in the contest. Brooklyn Thomas struck out five batters in the loss.
In game two against Chattanooga Christian, the Maroons did manage to make a dent on the scoreboard but still came up on the short end of things, falling by a score of 18-6. Bella Ellis led Pulaski with three RBI's, with Chloe Carroll, Thomas and Novaleigh Baker all recording one RBI apiece.
Finally in their third game on Sunday, it was a much closer affair between Pulaski and the Highland Hornets. Unfortunately, a late RBI ground out from Highland player Ashley Brewster gave the opposing team a 2-1 victory over the Lady Maroons. Carroll had the lone RBI for Pulaski County off of a sacrifice fly. Thomas and Maggie Gregory performed well on the mound, striking out a combined six batters.
Pulaski, now 6-5 for the season, will be off until next Monday where they will host the Casey County Lady Rebels. First pitch for that one will be 6 p.m.
