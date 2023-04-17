After a 10-0 shellacking of their crosstown rivals Southwestern on Thursday, the Lady Maroons traveled to Boyd County on Saturday for a pair of games in the Tri-State Showcase against two out-of-state teams. Unfortunately for Pulaski, both of those contests resulted in losses.
In game one, the Maroons took on Lincoln County (Hamlin), WV. Pulaski County was down 5-0 after the first two innings and couldn't make the comeback, eventually falling by a score of 11-3. Brooklyn Thomas, Bella Ellis and Shelbi Sellers all had an RBI apiece. Ellis and Maggie Gregory were the two pitchers for Pulaski County and they had a combined five strikeouts over the course of the game.
In game two, Pulaski squared off with Scott (Madison), WV was a much closer affair, as the Maroons had the lead heading into the fifth inning before two runs saw the opposing team take control and not look back. The Lady Maroons eventually lost by a score of 9-7. Pulaski County was led in this contest by two RBI's from Sellers, with Chloe Carroll, Ryann Sowder, Avery Davis, Thomas and Ellis all contributing one RBI each. Thomas pitched the entire game and while only striking out one batter, only had three earned runs against her.
Pulaski's record now sits at an even 8-8 for the season and the Lady Maroons will begin a home-and-home series against Rockcastle County on the road Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.