Lady Maroons end a two-decade-old drought

Since 2001, the Pulaski County High School girls soccer program has lost to the East Jessamine Lady Jags 12 straight times. On Monday night, the 2019 Lady Maroons put an end to a nearly two-decade-old drought with a convincing 4-2 win.
"I am very pleased with this win, stated a happy Pulaski County girls soccer coach Vince Frantz. "We had some things we needed to fix and it was really hot in the first half. We have always been a coachable team."
"We came out strong, but we got a little tired and we were letting them get in front of us," Frantz explained. "And we knew we had to fix that coming back out in the second half. That is exactly what we did, and we were able to focus on our shots and execute some and put them in the back of the net."
The visiting Lady Jags got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 37th minute, but Pulaski County would score the next four goals to take a commanding 4-1 lead.
The equalizer came in the 57th minute when Pulaski County senior Ashylnn Pennington scored off a rebound. Allie Sexton took a shot on frame that was blocked by the East keeper, but Pennington crashed the box to get the clean-up score to tie the game at 1-1.
Eight minutes later, Pulaski freshman Allie Sexton got a score of her own from 8 yards out from the left side of the box. Sexton's goal was set up by Graeson Moberly, who transitioned the ball from midfield to Sexton.
In the 66th minute, Pennington scored her second goal of the night on a lobbing bender from nearly 35 yards out. Pennington's bomb floated over the East keeper's outstretched hands and under the top crossbar for the score to put Pulaski County up 3-1.
"That shot was killer...It was killer," exclaimed Frantz. "Ashylnn was already good from last year and she has improved some more. She's a dedicated player, and I can't take any credit for for it. She figures out what she needs to improve and she does so. Her shots have gotten better, her footwork has gotten better and I am lucky to have her on my team."
When Pennington's long-range bomb found the back of the net, even she was a little surprised it went in.
"I honestly didn't expect it to go in, but I'm glad it did," Pennington said with a smile.
Seven minutes later, Pennington struck again with another rebound score. Sophomore Camille Powell took a 20-yard shot that was deflected by the East keeper, but Pennington headed the ball into the back of the net for her 'hat trick'.
"The most important thing to me is crashing, and that gives me a lot of opportunities to score," Pennington stated. "The factor was that we were down 1-0 at halftime, and we were able to come back and beat them 4-2. I am really proud of our team and how we performed. I think we intentionally passed the entire game and we passed well. And I think that is what earned us the win, in the end.
East Jessamine scored off a corner kick in the final minute of play to put the final score at 4-2.
Despite being outshot 22 to12, the Lady Maroons capitalized on the attempts that did have for the win. East Jessamine took 17 shots in the second half, but only converted on one of them, while the Lady Maroons scored four times off eight shots.
Pulaski County (2-1-1) will travel across town to play Somerset at Clara Morrow Field on Thursday, Aug. 22.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.