Lady Maroons extend win streak to nine straight

MT. VERNON - With a comfortable 8-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Pulaski County High School softball team added on eight more run in the top of the fifth frame to come out with the easy 16-0 win over Rockcastle County High School on Wednesday. The Lady Maroons had just downed Rock, 10-0, one day prior on their home field.
The Lady Maroons pounded out 11 hits in the lopsided win, and picked up their ninth straight victory. Meanwhile, Pulaski County senior pitcher Jessie Begley hurled a three-hit shutout and struck out four batters in five innings of work.
Pulaski County eighth-grader Chloe Carroll, who ended the Tuesday game with Rock on a three-run walk-off homer, hit a perfect 3-for-3 in the lead-off spot on Wednesday. Carroll had two doubles, drove in three runs and scored three runs.
Kaelyn Conway hit her first homer of the season. For the game, Conway had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Jessie Begley had a hit, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Brooklyn Thomas had a hit and drove in two runs. Kristin Doolin had two hits, drove in a run, and scored two runs. Gracie Prichard had a hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Shelbi Sellers scored two runs.
Pulaski County (12-2, 2-0) travel to West Jessamine on Friday, and will travel to Madison Southern on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
