Lady Maroons fall in a physical heartbreaker

MT. VERNON -- The Pulaski County Lady Maroons (18-12) saw their season come to an end Monday with a heart breaking 41-39 loss to Rockcastle County (23-7) in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament.
Rockcastle County junior Casey Coleman hit a pair of free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining to win it for the Lady Rockets.
The Lady Maroons led for most of the first three quarters in the very physical contest before Rockcastle closed out the third quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 32-27 lead into the final period,.
Despite a pair of big three point baskets by senior Haley Ridner and junior Dawn Wilson early in the quarter, the Lady Maroons still faced a six-point deficit, 39-33, inside the final four minutes but refused to give up and fought back.
A swarming full court press by PC, forced the Lady Rockets into three consecutive turnovers.
The first two resulted in a pair of buckets by Ridner and after the third, Maddy Dunn pulled the Lady Maroons even at 39-39 with a nifty left handed layup with just 24 seconds remaining.
But, after Dunn fouled out in what appeared to be a clean strip of the ball from Coleman, the Rockcastle junior calmly sank two free throws to put Rock back up 41-39.
Rockcastle still had three fouls to give before sending the Lady Maroons to the line and used two to get the clock down to four seconds left.
After a PC time out, the Lady Rockets came up with a steal on the inbounds pass to seal the victory.
I'm proud of the girls. We didn't quit when things weren't going our way as far as the fouls and physical play, we showed a lot of heart and effort," Pulaski coach Chris Adkins said following the game. "It's district basketball, it's going to be close games. We didn't quit and we had a great chance there at the end. If we make a bounce pass, we probably get a three attempt and see what happens."
It was obvious from the start that Rockcastle was going to try and take advantage of their superior height and strength inside, going to senior center McKenzi Himes, early and often.
And much to the chagrin of Adkins and the PC faithful, the smaller Pulaski players simply were no match for the very physical Hines, who controlled the inside on both ends all night, despite having two and sometimes three players draped all over her.
Himes finished with eight points, seven rounds, three blocked shots and two steals in the game.
"They are a very nice team. They were very physical with Dawn (Wilson), absolutely. But when we go to the floor five times in the first half, I don't think they were flops," Adkins said. "As everybody knows, we're slow and we're small. But we worked really hard to do the right things to get rebounds tonight, but we were in a lot of situations where I felt like maybe our smallness finally came back to get us a little bit."
Ridner finished with 10 points in her final game for the Lady Maroons, while Thompson had three points in the game.
"We are proud of our two seniors. Heidi and Haylee are going to go far and do great things in their lives. They have been great role models for our school system. Our little kids, including my granddaughter, they all look up to them. I wouldn't trade them for any team in America, I'll tell you that. And that's from the bottom of my heart. They are great kids."
Caroline Oakes, Ridner and Wilson led the Lady Maroons in scoring with 10 points apiece, while Dunn added six points.
PC 11 9 7 12 -39
RC 8 11 13 9 - 41
Pulaski: Oakes 10, Ridner 10, Wilson 10, Dunn 6, Thompson 3
Rockcastle County: Coleman 12, King 9, Himes 8, Newland 7, Jones 3, Brown 2
