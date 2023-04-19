Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN KY... The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 044 Fleming, Fire Weather Zone 050 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 051 Bath, Fire Weather Zone 052 Rowan, Fire Weather Zone 058 Estill, Fire Weather Zone 059 Powell, Fire Weather Zone 060 Menifee, Fire Weather Zone 068 Rockcastle, Fire Weather Zone 069 Jackson, Fire Weather Zone 079 Pulaski, Fire Weather Zone 080 Laurel, Fire Weather Zone 083 Wayne, Fire Weather Zone 084 McCreary, Fire Weather Zone 085 Whitley, Fire Weather Zone 086 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 108 Wolfe, Fire Weather Zone 111 Lee, Fire Weather Zone 114 Owsley and Fire Weather Zone 116 Clay. * TIMING...Noon EDT Thursday to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 15 to 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...High temperatures in the low 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&