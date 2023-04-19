After defeating the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County on the road Monday, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons welcomed them to their own field on Tuesday evening looking for the season sweep of their district opponent. Neither team could score anything in regular innings, with the game heading into extra innings with a scoreless tie. Eventually, a Rockcastle run in the top of the 11th downed the Maroons by a score of 2-1.
The Maroons were led by two hits from Chloe Carroll, as well as one hit each from Bella Ellis, Shelbi Sellers, Avery Davis and Claire Hamilton. The lone run was scored by Davis after she stole home following a wild pitch. Ellis had a great outing on the mound, pitching the whole 11 innings while allowing just five hits and striking out five. The lone two Rockcastle runs were scored off RBI's from junior Ella Bussell and sophomore Makyla Hester.
Pulaski falls to 9-9 this season and they will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Whitley County to take on the Lady Colonels at 6 p.m.
