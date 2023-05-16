MT. VERNON — The Pulaski County Lady Maroons faced a stiff test if they were to have a chance to defend their 47th District title, as they faced off against the hosting Rockcastle County Lady Rockets in the night cap of the 47th District Tournament semifinals on Monday. The Rockets headed into the game with an eight game winning streak and arguably had been playing better than most of if not all of the teams in the 12th Region, so the Maroons had a tough out right from the get go.
Neither team wanted their season to end on this night, as this game went into extra innings after a scoreless tie. Unfortunately for Pulaski, the Lady Rockets rode the energy of the home crowd to score two runs in the bottom of the eighth, leading Rockcastle to a 2-1 victory to eliminate the Lady Maroons from the postseason.
Bella Ellis got things going in the top of the first inning with a two out single into center field. However, the next batter popped out to end any chance of a Pulaski score there.
Rockcastle County didn’t fair much better, as they went three up and three down in the bottom of the frame as the side was quickly retired.
The Rockets’ senior pitcher Katie Denham struck out a batter to begin the top of the second inning. The next two batters were out in the field to quickly retire the Pulaski County offense. Again, the Rockets couldn’t manage a hit in the bottom of the inning, with Ellis remaining perfect on the mound through two.
Avery Davis began the top of the third with a lead-off single into center. She was then caught stealing second for the first out before a single from Shelbi Sellers gave the Maroons another base runner. Rockcastle got out of the inning following a double play that was turned by junior Ella Bussell.
The Lady Rockets got their first hit in the bottom of the frame off the bat of senior Alexis Brock. She was left stranded there though after Pulaski turned three straight outs, including Ellis grabbing her first strikeout of the contest.
Claire Hamilton led off the top of the fourth with a single for Pulaski. She was later replaced by Rilee Ross after a fielder’s choice, with Ryann Sowder joining her on base with a two out single into left field. A pop out again ruined the chances for the Maroons to score.
In the top of the fifth, Pulaski again had an early base runner following a single from Maggie Gregory. A sacrifice bunt from Sellers advanced her to second before Brooklyn Thomas was intentionally walked to give Pulaski two base runners with two outs. An error allowed Hamilton to reach, loading up the bases for the Lady Maroons. A fly out got the Rockets out of the jam soon after.
A single by sophomore Makayla Hester in the bottom of the sixth inning looked promising for Rockcastle County before a double play was turned by Sellers. A strikeout by Ellis brought the sixth frame to a close with the score still tied at 0-0.
Gregory again led off with a single in the top of the seventh but that was all Pulaski could manage, with the Rockets having a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh. Following a lead-off double from sophomore Adysinne Lovell, Bussell was intentionally walked. A sacrifice bunt from junior Haven King advanced both runners into scoring position but put the Rockets down to their final out. Another intentional walk on senior Makinlee Goff loaded the bases up but Ellis caught a pop fly for the final out, sending the game to extra innings.
Hamilton led off with a single in the top of the eighth, with a sacrifice bunt by Ross advancing her to second base with two outs. The Lady Maroons finally broke the scoring drought and took a 1-0 lead off an RBI single from Sowder into center field. A strikeout from Denham ended the inning but not before the Maroons took the lead in the contest.
A double from freshman Ella McKinney began the bottom of the eighth before freshman Macy Spivey launched an RBI double to tie the game up at 1-1. Following two straight outs, an intentional walk on Bussell brought senior Haley Pingleton to the plate. Pingleton then hit a shot to deep center field, good enough to score a run on the double and bring the ball game to a close, as Rockcastle won by a score of 2-1.
Hamilton, Sowder and Gregory each had two hits in the game, with Sowder having the lone RBI for the Maroons. Ellis went seven and two-third innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three. Rockcastle County was led by an RBI apiece from Pingleton and Spivey.
Pulaski’s season comes to a close with a 15-14 record. Best of luck to their lone senior Kasey Wren.
