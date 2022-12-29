In the midst of a four-game winning streak, the Lady Maroons participated in their second game at the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic, facing off against Montgomery County. Pulaski County saw their winning streak come to an end, as they fell to the Lady Indians by a score of 60-45.
Pulaski was led in scoring by Sydney Martin with 19 points, which was the game high, with Martin also pulling down seven rebounds and having three steals. Brooklyn Thomas added nine points and seven rebounds as well, with Aubrey Daulton chipping in five points and five rebounds and Hannah Murray scoring four points. Both Maggie Holt and Madeline Butcher scored three points apiece, with Savannah Heist adding two points. Montgomery County was led by 15 points from sophomore Hayden Barrier.
The Maroons fall to 8-2 with the loss and have one game remaining in the Daytona Beach Classic, to be played on Friday against a to be determined opponent.
