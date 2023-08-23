After a weekend split to begin their season, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons traveled over to Corbin to face off with the Redhounds on Tuesday evening. The Maroons had a bit of momentum after defeating their rivals Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday and looked to parlay that into a win against Corbin, but unfortunately the Redhounds were too strong and the Maroons fell in straight sets 3-0 (26-24, 25-12, 25-17). Head coach McKenzie McCollum felt good about how the defense performed and despite the loss, noted that the team will be able to identify their weaknesses from this game.
“We knew going into the game that it was going to be tough. We came out and were aggressive on defense from the get go. Our defense did a great job reading the court and adjusting to Corbin’s offense. We fixed a lot of things we were working on over the last couple of days in practice and it showed, but we also made some silly errors that just cannot happen. This was not the outcome we wanted but overall, this was a good game for us to identify our weak areas and improve before our next game,” she explained.
The Maroons were led by 15 kills from senior Maggie Holt as well as five kills from junior Ava King. Senior Maleah Young led the team with nine digs, junior Brooklyn York led with two aces and freshman Olivia Travis led with 12 assists.
Pulaski falls to 1-2 and will next be in action on Thursday when they host crosstown rival Somerset at 6 p.m.
