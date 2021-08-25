Lady Maroons fall short in 5 sets

The Pulaski County High School volleyball team, still searching for their first win of the season, welcomed in the Eagles of Madison Southern High School on Tuesday night. Although things started off really well in the form of a 2-0 Lady Maroons' set count lead, Pulaski County lost three straight sets to endure their third straight loss to begin the 2021 season (23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21,15-12).
Starting off hot in the first set of the game, the Maroons got out to 8-3 and 11-6 leads via some all-around team performances including a block by Peyton Putteet, kills by Maggie Holt, Cali Eastham, and Elizabeth Dalton, and an ace by Ellen Cherry.
Then, the Eagles came storming back to tie the set 12-12. After five straight points from Pulaski, the Eagles battled back to make the score 17-16. Pulaski then scored 7 of the next 8 points - via errors on Madison Southern and kills from Cherry, Seanna Mullins, and Abigail Vacca - to make the score 24-17, with the Maroons on set point. After the Eagles scored 6 straight via many errors on Pulaski's players, Madison Southern proceeded to have an error of their own, awarding set one to Pulaski County by a score of 25-23.
In the 2nd set, Pulaski once again started off hot with a 10-3 lead on kills from Vacca, Eastham, Mullins, and a kill and an ace from Cherry. Madison Southern couldn't cut the lead any closer than 6 for a majority of this set, with PC stretching their lead to 20-12 before the errors started to appear again, making the lead disappear and once again the Eagles getting to the 23-point mark. Once again leading only by one on set point, an error by the Eagles handed the second game to the Maroons, again by a score of 25-23.
The third set came, and at this point all the momentum was solidly with the Maroons. But this momentum that they had captured would soon shift the way of the Eagles, as they soon raced out to a 13-5 lead with many errors at the net coming the way of Pulaski - as would be the theme for sets 3 through 5. After the Maroons tried their hardest to close the gap, with the lead being as big as 19-9, Pulaski then scored 7 of the next 12 points, making the score 24-16 after a kill from Dalton. Unfortunately, the Eagles would then take the set 25-16.
In the fourth set, it was a close battle throughout the early stages, with neither team able to get more than a three-point advantage. There was a huge rally for the 7th point of this set, with an absolutely beautiful dig attempt by Cherry - who could easily be the Maroons' MVP for this game - although the point did eventually go to the Eagles. Madison Southern was able to get a little bit of breathing room late in the set, going up by a score of 21-16. After two straight Madison Southern errors and an ace by Cherry to make it 22-20, the Eagles were able to score 3 of the next 4 to win the set 25-21.
In the fifth and final set, either team only had to make it to 15 points to grab the 'W' for their team. You could really tell being there at the PC gym that both teams wanted the win badly, as both sides were loud and constantly talking to their teammates.
This all important fifth set was close throughout, with neither team able to get out to much of a lead. The momentum was seriously swinging back and forth like a pendulum. With the score 13-12 in favor of the Eagles - via 3 kills from Holt and another added by Eastham - the chance was there for Pulaski to finally deliver the first win of the season, and the first win as the Lady Maroons' head coach Mckenzie McCollum. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be on this night.
An unfortunate ending for the Maroons on this night, but they showed plenty of heart and effort, but with some obvious room for improvement on this young season.
The Maroons return to action at home on Thursday, Aug. 26, as they will welcome in the Lady Rebels of Casey County.
