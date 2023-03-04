The Pulaski County Lady Maroons started off semifinal Saturday in the 12th Region Tournament, playing the Lady Admirals of Danville. The two teams played each other to start the 2022-2023 season. The Lady Maroons won that contest by 12, 52-40. The top two teams in the region were set to square off once more for the right to advance to Sunday's championship game. However, despite getting Sydney Martin back from injury, the Lady Maroons ended up falling 67-53 to conclude what was a fantastic season for Pulaski County. Head coach Chris Adkins was still proud of his team despite the loss.
"Proud of my team, proud of Aubrey Dalton our lone senior. Our girls had a great season and brought a lot of respect to our program," he stated.
The first quarter started with Danville winning the tip-off, although Pulaski's defense forced an immediate turnover. Aubrey Daulton put two points on the board. The rest of the quarter consisted of both teams getting rid of their nerves. The score was 3-2 Danville until Maggie Holt of Pulaski County made a basket off a Sydney Martin three-point miss. Pulaski played great defense and Daulton pulled down a defensive rebound. Martin hit a three to bring the score to 7-3 Pulaski and give the Lady Maroons their largest lead of the afternoon. After the score from Martin, early foul trouble forced her to the bench for the remainder of the half, and then Danville scored eight unanswered points. The quarter ended 11-7 Danville leading.
Madeline Butcher came alive in the second quarter; she added a steal and 2 points to make it 11-9. Love Mays of Danville hit a three-pointer pushing the lead to 14-9. Aubrey Dalton added two points to make 14-11 Danville. Danville added three more. Butcher added another two points to bring their deficit down to 17-13. Danville answered with two more. Danville added two more from free throws to give them an eight point lead at 21-13 with 4:40 to go in the second quarter. The Lady Maroons fouled Mays on a three-pointer giving her 3 foul shots and after hitting them all they led by over 10 points at 24-13. Daulton added two points, 24-15 Danville. Brooklyn Thomas added two points after a jump-ball and Butcher added 2 points from free throws then added two more off a steal to give Pulaski some quick momentum before the break. Samantha Bottom for Danville nailed a three to end the second quarter for the Lady Ads.
Daulton started the third quarter with four quick points to bring the Maroons within three at 28-25. Martin left in the first quarter with foul trouble and returned to start the third quarter. She was sent to the free throw line hitting both bringing the score within one, 28-27. The Lady Maroons took the lead off a Butcher basket that made the score 29-28 following a quick 8-0 run. Myla Turner added two points for Danville putting the Lady Admirals ahead, 30-29. Mays fouled Dalton for an and one opportunity, tying the game. Danville had their own and one opportunity by way of Mays, 33-30. Mays hit another three-pointer to extend the Lady Admiral lead to 36-30. Martin drove to the basket for two points. 36-32. Mays hit a three to make it 39-32 with 3:17 to go in the third. After the timeout, Sydney Martin was fouled by Mays for an and one opportunity. Mays added two more to make it 41-35. Butcher received her fourth foul. Danville’s Turner added 2 points. The Lady Maroons ended the third quarter with Butcher fouling out. Love Mays was sent to the free throw line after a basket. Savannah Heist had a buzzer-beating layup to end the third quarter, with the Maroons down 48-39 but still battling.
The fourth quarter started with a Holt free throw. Mays had 4 points back-to-back. Martin for Pulaski was fouled and sent to the free throw line for two more Pulaski points. Desiree Tandy was sent to the free throw line for two points for Danville, 54-41. Tandy was sent to the free throw line for one to make it 57-41, with the offense for the Admirals proving to be too much for the Lady Maroons. Mays fouled out with 3:45 to go in the game. Thomas added 2 points for Pulaski to make it 57-45 in favor of Danville. Martin added two points to cut the Danville lead to 10 at 57-47. Thomas added two points but missed the and one, with Pulaski getting hot at clutch time. Alayah Quisenberry added a free throw. Bottom was sent to the free throw line for two, hitting both, 64-49 Danville lead. Martin hit two free throws to make it 67-51 before Maggie Holt made the last shot of the game 67-53. Danville came away with the win securing their spot in tomorrow’s 12th region championship game, unfortunately at the cost of the season for the Pulaski County Lady Maroons coming to a close. The lone senior for Pulaski, Aubrey Daulton shared that the group was her family after the conclusion of the game.
"This loss hurts. I am excited to see what these ladies do next year. I transferred here from Southwestern and these people took me in, and we became family," she described after her final high school game.
The Lady Maroons were led in scoring by Sydney Martin with 18 points, while Madeline Butcher scored 12 and Aubrey Dalton added 11. Other scorers included Brooklyn Thomas with six, Maggie Holt with four and Savannah Heist with two.
The Danville Admirals were lead in scoring by Love Mays with a game-high 30 points.
Congratulations to the Lady Maroons on a great season. Good luck to Aubrey Daulton in all your future endeavors.
