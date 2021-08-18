Lady Maroons fall to defending state semifinalist West Jessamine

NICHOLASVILLE - Pulaski County High School's new volleyball coach McKenzie McCollum had to start off her Lady Maroons' coaching career against the defending 12th Region champs and State Tournament semifinalists West Jessamine Lady Colts, on Tuesday on the road. The Lady Maroons struggled coming out of the gates in a 25-10, 25-7, 24-4 straight-set defeat.
Junior Callie Eastham led the Lady Maroons with five kills, while junior Ellen Cherry led the team with seven digs.
Sophomore Maggie Holt had two kills and five digs. Junior Elizabeth Dalton had one dig and six assists.
Senior Amelia Smith had three digs, and junior Seanna Mullins had two kills.
"West Jessamine is a good team," McCollum stated. "We started off the season with a strong team to see where we stand right now. It was a learning experience that showed us what we need to focus on moving forward. With the feedback we received, we can now use that to improve."
Pulaski County (0-1) will host Southwestern High School on Thursday, Aug. 19.
