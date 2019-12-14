Lady Maroons fall to district rivals Casey County on the road

LIBERTY - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball game dropped their second straight in a 63-37 loss to district rivals Casey County High School on Friday.
The Lady Maroons fell behind early, with a score of 20-8 at the end of the first quarter, and never caught back up.
Pulaski County senior Heidi Thompson scored a game-high 18 points in the loss. Madelyn Blankenship scored 6 points, Haylee Ridner scored 5 points, and Caroline Oakes scored 4 points. Dawn Wilson and Mollie Nelson both scored two points.
Pulaski County (4-2) will play in the McCreary Central Arby's Holiday Classic from Friday, Dec. 20 until Monday, Dec. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.