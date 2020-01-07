Lady Maroons fall to Holy Cross

FRANKFORT - After trailing by 15 points at the end of third quarter, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team made a gallant comeback effort. However, the lady Maroons fell to Holy Cross by a score of 45-37 on Saturday in the Penn Station Shootout.
Pulaski County junior Maddy Dunn led the way for the lady Maroons with 9 points, Heidi Thompson scored 8 points, Mollie Nelson scored 5 points, Caroline Oakes scored 4 points, Sydney Martin scored 4 points, Dawn Wilson scored 3 points, Haylee Ridner scored 2 points, and Sarah Swift scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (10-4) hosted McCreary Central on Monday and will travel to Rockcastle County on Friday, Jan. 10.
