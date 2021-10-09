Lady Maroons fall to Madison Central 

The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County faced off against the Lady Indians of Madison Central on Saturday afternoon, in the first game of a 2 game doubleheader for the Maroons at Southwestern (and in this game, the Lady Maroons were the designated and de facto home team). An up-and-down season for Pulaski continued through this game, as although they managed to take 1 set from the Lady Indians, Madison Central ended up dominating them in the 3rd and deciding set to claim the victory 2-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-9).
The Lady Maroons started off the first set of the game a little bit slow, as they fell behind early 10-4, with the only earned point early coming the way of a kill from Calli Eastham. Madison Central was led early by a host of players (as they would be throughout a majority of the 3 sets), including a kill from Journey Miserendino, a kill from Skylar Whitaker, 3 kills from Avrey Rigney, a kill from Sophie Hiles, and 2 aces from Kierstin Osborne.
Pulaski was able to fight back at this point in the set, taking 10 of the next 11 points to lead 14-11 through the midway point of the 1st set, on the back of an ace from Ellen Cherry, a kill from Eastham, and a beautiful diving kill from Morgan Keith. Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, their offense stalled at this point though, as they would only manage to score 4 of the set's final 18 points, with their only offensive contributions coming from a kill a piece from Abigail Vacca and Maggie Holt. The Lady Indians ended up winning the set via kills from Ananiah Huguely (2), Addison Martin (3), and the set-winning kill from Rigney, as well as several errors on the Lady Maroons' side, to give the first set to Madison Central by a score of 25-18.
The 2nd set was a lot closer, as early the 2 teams were tied at 9 points a piece, with the Lady Maroons being paced by Eastham (a kill and a block), Peyton Putteet (1 kill), Seanna Mullins (1 kill), and Keith (2 kills), while Madison Central was led early by a kill a piece from Huguely, Martin, Rigney, and Hiles, and an ace from Osborne. Fast forward to the middle of the 2nd set, and it still was a very close battle, with Pulaski holding on to a narrow 17-15 lead, being led by a kill from Holt as well as a block from Eastham, in addition to some errors on Madison Central, whilst the Lady Indians were led by a kill a piece from 3 different players (Emma Carter, Huguely, Miserendino).
The Lady Maroons stepped up towards the end of the set, however, to secure the 25-19 set win and force a 3rd and deciding set. The Maroons were led late in the game by a kill from Eastham and an ace from Cherry. The 25th and final point of the set went the way of the Lady Maroons after Madison Central's Whitaker hit the ball out of bounds on a return volley.
In the 3rd and final set (there were only 3 sets due to multiple games being played at the same location on the day), after it appeared that Pulaski had the momentum on their side, it was basically ripped away from them by force by Madison Central. The Lady Indians led the Lady Maroons early by a score of 9-4, with the Maroons led by a kill a piece from Mullins and Eastham, as well as a block from Putteet (who added another great block later in the set), while Madison Central was led early by 2 kills from Rigney, an ace from Macaila Morin, and 4 kills from Huguely.
At this point, the Lady Maroons basically fell apart, as they only managed to score 5 of the next 21 points as Madison Central cruised to the easy 25-9 set 3 victory. The Lady Indians were paced in their huge run by kills from Whitaker (2), Rigney (1), Morin (1), and aces from Lily Dobbins (1) and Osborne (2), as well as the set and game-winning kill from Riley Campbell.
The Maroons record falls to 10-17 following this game, and they will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 11, as they will begin a -three-game homestand to finish off the regular season, beginning by welcoming in the Lady Colonels of Whitley County.
