Lady Maroons fall to Mercer County in overtime

HARRODSBURG – Leading 29-14 at the halftime break, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team look as if they might be able to snap a two-game losing streak. However, it was not to be, as the Lady Maroons fell to the homestanding Mercer County Lady Titans in overtime by a score of 56-53.
Down by 14 points, Mercer County's Sara Dunn hit an amazing six three-pointers in the second half to guide her team to the overtime win over the Lady Maroons. Lady Titans' Timber Yeast scored a game-high 28 points.
Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin scored a team-high 18 points, hit three treys, had six rebounds and four steals. Middle schooler Madeline Butcher scored 11 points, hit three three-pointers, and had two rebounds. Aubrey Daulton scored nine points, had four rebounds and two assists. Maggie Holt scored nine points, had eight rebounds and three steals. Caroline Oakes scored eight points, had five steals and three assists.
Pulaski County (19-8) travels to Boyle County on Thursday in search of their 20th win of the season.
