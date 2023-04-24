Coming off of an offensive explosion in an 18-2 victory over Whitley County, the Lady Maroons were back in action on Saturday, traveling up to Montgomery County to take on the Lady Indians in the Bart Rison Classic. The Lady Indians are one of the top teams in the Commonwealth, so Pulaski had their work cut out for them. It ended up being the third inning that doomed the Maroons, as they allowed 11 runs in that frame. Pulaski County eventually fell by a score of 12-0 after 4 innings of action.
The Maroons were led by two hits from Brooklyn Thomas and Rilee Ross, as well as a hit from Bella Ellis, with Ross hitting a double during the game. Thomas drew the start on the mound, throwing for two and one-third innings, while Maggie Gregory closed the game out. Montgomery County was led by four RBI's apiece from sophomores Madison Cox and Ryleigh Martin, with both also hitting home runs.
Pulaski falls to an even 10-10 for the season and will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday taking on the Somerset Lady Jumpers in crosstown and district action.
