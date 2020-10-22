Lady Maroons fall to Rock in 4 sets

LIBERTY - The Rockcastle County Lady Rockets and Pulaski County Lady Maroons volleyball teams battled at Casey County High School for the 47th District title, and the Lady Rockets emerged victorious 3-1.
"We started out slow tonight, but that's typical for our team and when we got our feet under us we were ready to go," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. "I thought we battled hard tonight and never gave up."
After a back and forth battle early in the first set, the Lady Rockets took complete control.
Leading up to an even score at 6-6, senior Molli Nelson had two aces and a kill off an assist from Lyndsey Parmelee for Pulaski, and Rockcastle had a block by sophomore Keelee King.
After that point, the Lady Rockets dominated the remainder of the set with a 19-5 run. Within that run Rockcastle had multiple kills from sophomore Kylee Burns and senior Amy Cornelius, single kills by junior Laura Doan and senior Jordan Eaton, assists from sophomore Hallie Brown and senior Megan Ellis, a block by Doan and an ace by Ellis.
Pulaski had another ace by Nelson, and a kill by Nelson off an assist from Parmelee.
The second set was a very different story. Although Rockcastle took the set 25-22 to go up 2-0, the Lady Maroons performed at a much higher level and led several times throughout the set.
During the second set the Maroons had kills from Parmelee, freshman Maggie Holt, Nelson, and senior Lindsey Horn, assists from Nelson and Parmelee, and a block sophomore Calli Eastham.
Rockcastle had kills from King, Burns, Eaton, and Cornelius, assists from Ellis, an ace by Cornelius, and a block by King.
After going down 2-0, the Lady Maroons stormed back with a 25-15 win in the third set. Rockcastle only led once throughout the third set and it was at 2-1 early in the period. From there on, it was all Pulaski.
Throughout the third Lady Maroons had kills from Horn, Holt, Parmelee, and Nelson, assists from Parmelee, Nelson, Holt, and senior Abby Burns, and a pair of aces by Nelson.
Pulaski allowed just three kills and an ace in their third set victory. The Lady Rocket kills came from a single by Eaton and a pair by Burns, and the ace was by Cornelius.
The fourth and final set was the closest of the game. Although Rockcastle built up a lead in the fourth, the Lady Maroons made a huge comeback to tie up the game at 22-22.
Leading up to the tie, the Lady Rockets had kills from Eaton, Ellis, and Burns, and a block and ace from King. Pulaski had kills from Nelson, Horn, and Parmelee, a block each from Horn and Putteet, and assists from Nelson and Parmelee.
Following the tie, Cornelius had three straight kills to win the set 25-22, and help her Lady Rockets to a 47th District title.
"As I said before, I am extremely proud of these young women who fight so head for each other and for Steve and myself," said coach Combs. "I want them to realize that life is tough and they should never back away from a challenge. Rockcastle was the better team tonight, but I'll take my team any day. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to play next week and we will be ready to roll depending on the draw."
Both teams will complete in the 12th Region Volleyball Tournament at West Jessamine High School next week.
For the two local schools, Somerset senior Trinity Burkett, and Pulaski seniors Lindsey Horn and Lyndsey Parmelee were named members of the 47th All District team.
