The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County were faced with a tough task over the weekend, defeat Rockcastle County on Friday and follow that up with a victory over a tough Knott County Central team on Saturday.
After taking the first game over the Lady Rockets earlier in the season, the second proved to be a much tougher outing for the Maroons. Rockcastle County eventually took home a close 60-55 win. Pulaski was led by 19 points from Sydney Martin and 12 from Aubrey Daulton. Brooklyn Thomas added eight, Hannah Murray scored seven, Madeline Butcher chipped in six and Savannah Heist scored the other three points. Rockcastle was led by a game-high 21 points from senior Keelee King.
In the Maroons’ contest against Knott County Central, Pulaski was in another close game against the Lady Patriots but this time came out on the winning end, defeating them 52-46. Martin had the high mark in this one, scoring 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and six steals. Daulton once again scored in double figures with 13. Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with six points, seven rebounds and four steals. Heist added four points, with Murray and Butcher scoring two points apiece.
Pulaski County now sits at 16-4 for the season and will play Metcalfe County on the road Monday before a home game against the Somerset Lady Jumpers on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.