Lady Maroons fall to Russell, 62-42

After trailing by only six points going into the final period, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team couldn't keep pace with Russell on Monday afternoon in a 62-42 setback.
The Lady Maroons were led in scoring by seniors Haylee Rider with 11 points, and Heidi Thompson with 10.
Maddy Dun scored 9 points, Madelyn Blankenship scored 4 points, Caroline Oakes scored 3 points and Molli Nelson scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (12-7) will host Casey County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a boy/girl doubleheader.
