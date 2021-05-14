Lady Maroons fall to state-ranked Madison Central

RICHMOND – The Pulaski County High School softball team outhit the state-ranked Madison Central High School Lady Indians 11 to 10. However, on the scoreboard, Madison Central came out on top 7-5 over the Lady Maroons on Thursday.
The Lady Indians scored five runs in the home half of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead. The Lady Maroons scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5, but Madison Central scored two unanswered runs in their next two at-bats to hand the Lady Maroons their fifth loss of the season.
Pulaski County senior Dawn Wilson had two hits, a triple, two runs batted in, and one run scored. Senior Molli Nelson had two hits and three runs scored. Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had two hits and an RBI. Senior Kaylee Strunk had two hits, and freshman Bella Elis drove in a run.
Pulaski County (19-5) will host state-ranked Woodford County High School on Saturday.
