Lady Maroons fall to Tates Creek

LEXINGTON – The Pulaski County High School softball team held a 4-0 lead after four complete innings on Tuesday against Tates Creek High School. However, the homestanding Lady Commanders scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings to come away with the 9-6 win.
Pulaski County senior Jessie Begley led the way at the plate by hitting a perfect 4-for-4, scoring two runs, and driving in three runs. Bella Ellis had two hits and drove in two runs. Mckenzi Pinkston had two hits and scored two runs. Riley Reynolds had one hit and scored two runs.
Pulaski County (19-8) will travel back to Lexington on Friday to take on state-ranked Lexington Catholic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
