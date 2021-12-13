Lady Maroons fall to two-time defending 13th Region champs South Laurel

LONDON – In only their second loss of the season, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team couldn't keep pace the two-time defending 13th Region champs South Laurel Lady Cardinals. After getting outscored 40 to 15 in the second half, the Lady Maroons fell on the road by a score of 78-43.
Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin led the way for the Lady Maroons with a game-high 23 points and three treys. Eighth-grader Madeline Butcher scored 11 points. Savannah Heist scored four points, Caroline Oakes scored three points and Aubrey Daulton scored two points.
Pulaski County (4-2) will host Somerset High School in a district match-up on Friday.
