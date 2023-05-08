The Pulaski County Lady Maroons traveled to Owensboro over the weekend to compete in the Owensboro Catholic Classic, where they had one game on Friday and two on Saturday. Pulaski ended up taking home one win out of the three ball games, failing to score runs in both of their losses while shutting out their opponent in their lone victory.
In their contest on Friday, the Maroons fell to Apollo by a score of 5-0 in six innings, with the E-gals doing most of their damage in the second and third innings. Pulaski was led by three hits from Ryann Sowder, as well as two hits from Avery Davis and a hit from Brooklyn Thomas. Bella Ellis got the start and went four and two-third innings while striking out one.
The Lady Maroons fell to the top team in the 2nd Region in Henderson County by a score of 6-0 in six innings in their first game on Saturday. The lone hits by Pulaski in the game were from Thomas, Claire Hamilton and Rilee Ross. Thomas was the starter on the mound for the Maroons and went five innings while striking out two batters. Henderson County was led by two RBI's from junior Hallie McCracken and 12 strikeouts from their sophomore starting pitcher Anna Kemp.
Pulaski finally broke through in their final game, shutting out the Lyon County Lady Lyons by a score of 6-0 in six innings. The Maroons and the Lyons were scoreless heading into the final inning before the Maroons brought home all six runs to lead them to the victory. Davis led Pulaski with two RBI's, while Ellis and Novaleigh Baker had one apiece. Ellis won on the mound with a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits while striking out two. Lyon County was led by three hits from junior Lauren Davis.
Pulaski's record now sits at 14-13 heading into the final week of the regular season.
