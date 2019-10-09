Lady Maroons golfers place fifth in state championships

BOWLING GREEN - The Pulaski County High School girls golf team had the program's best season ever with a fifth place finish in the KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club. The Lady Maroons had a two-day team total of 691 (115 over par). Lexington Christian Academy won the state crown, followed by South Warren, Marshall County, Sacred Heart Academy and Pulaski County.
"This was the best finish ever for our school," Pulaski County girls golf coach Chris Adkins stated. "We had two great days of golf from our girls competing with the best teams in the state. I have been blessed to be able to coach these young ladies."
The Lady Maroons linksters, who had won their second consecutive Regional championship last week at Burnside Island, had been ranked in the Top 10 in the state of Kentucky for most of the season and was invited to play in the exclusive Girls All-State Tournament, in Lexington, earlier in the season.
The Lady Maroons were in sixth place after the fist day of play in the state tournament on Tuesday, and moved up a spot in the final round on Wednesday.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Lauren Worley led the Lady Maroons with an individual 20th place finish. Worley shot a two-day total of 160 (16-over-par). Worley opened the tourney up with a first round score of 77 and was tied for sixth place individually.
Worley, along with her teammate Anna New, tied for the individual low round in last week's Region 10 Championship. Worley finished as region runner-up after a three-hole playoff.
Worley led the Lady Maroons with 77-83-160. Brooke Hopkins scored 85-84-169, Anna New 90-87-177, Macey Broughton 91-94-185, and Haley Halloran 112-122-234.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
