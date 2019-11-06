Lady Maroons golfers win Region 10 awards

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

After a banner year with their second straight regional crown and a program best fifth place finish in the KHSAA State Girls Golf Championships, the Pulaski County High School girls golf team earned four All-Region selections and a Region 10 Coach of the Year award. Lady Maroons golfers Brooke Hopkins, Anna New, Macey Broughton, and Lauren Worley were all named the Region 10 All-Region Team, while Lady Maroons golf coach Chris Adkins was named Region 10 Coach of the Year.