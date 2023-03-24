The Lady Maroons continued their stretch of five straight contests on the road on Thursday evening, traveling to Russell County to take on the Lakers. The bats of the Maroons have been hot all season long to this point and this continued in this one, although Pulaski County did score their season-low in runs so far. Pulaski ultimately came through with a 7-2 victory to remain unblemished on the 2023 season.
Russell County had an early 1-0 lead before a Chloe Carroll RBI triple tied the game up and the Maroons never looked back after that. Pulaski was led by two hits from Carroll as well as two hits from Claire Hamilton, who also had two RBI's to lead the Maroons. Maggie Gregory got the start on the mound and went the full seven innings, allowing only two runs and striking out three. The Lakers' sole RBI came off of the bat of sophomore Nevaeh Duncan.
Pulaski County begins the season 4-0 and will be in action again on Saturday, as they participate in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament hosted by Somerset. The Lady Maroons will play East Jessamine at 10 a.m. and Scott County at 2:30 p.m.
