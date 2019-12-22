Lady Maroons have finally grown up

Over the last few seasons, the Pulaski County girls’ basketball team has been one of the youngest teams in the entire 12th Region.
While they may have been one of the youngest teams in the area for the last two years, Chris Adkins and the Lady Maroons have one important thing, and that is experience.
Last season, Pulaski County went 17-14 on the year before having their season brought to an end by eventual state runner-up Southwestern in the opening round of the region tournament. After going 8-22 the season before, last season was a step in the right direction for Adkins and company.
The Lady Maroons defeated Rockcastle County in the opening round of the Girls’ 47th District Tournament before falling to district champ and region runner-up Casey County in the district title game. Leading scorer Shelby Cothron got injured in the district finals, and that really took a toll on the team’s performance in the region tourney the following week.
With all five starters returning from last year’s district runner-up squad, Pulaski County will look to have an even stronger year this season under Adkins, who is set to begin his third season as the head coach of the Lady Maroons.
After having no seniors on the entire roster the last two seasons, the Lady Maroons will have a pair of them leading the charge for the 2019-2020 season. Heidi Thompson, who was second on the team with 9.5 points per game, will be joined by fellow senior Haylee Ridner who averaged 8.6 points per game and team-high 4.7 rebounds per contest.
“Haylee Ridner and Heidi Thompson have both started for us for three years, and they are excellent shooters and leaders,” Adkins stated.
Cothron, who was Pulaski County’s leading scorer from a season ago at 13.1 points per game, will miss the entire 2019-2020 basketball season with an injury. The Lady Maroons will certainly miss Cothron, but they got to experience playing without their top scorer during the summer.
“We feel that our returning experience will be our strength,” said the Pulaski County hoops coach. “Losing Shelby for the year makes it a bigger mountain to climb, but we lost her early in the summer. We were able to regroup and have a very successful summer.”
With Cothron out for the year, the junior class will be anchored by Dawn Wilson, Maddie Dunn, and Molli Nelson. Dunn tallied 4.7 points per game a year ago, while Wilson chimed in with 4.7 points per contest and 4.5 boards per game.
“Dawn, Maddie, and Molli are all expected to be major contributors again,” said the third-Lady Maroon coach. “Maddie is our defensive stopper, Dawn came so far last year on both ends of the floor, and Molli was an important part of our rotation last year.”
A pair of sophomores - Madeline Blankenship and Caroline Oakes - will look to contribute even more this winter, according to their head coach. Blankenship averaged 6.1 points per game last season.
“Madeline Blankenship and Caroline Oakes are both much improved over last year and we are expecting big things from these 2 girls,” praised Adkins.
Three young ladies make up Pulaski County’s freshman class - Sydney Martin, McKenzi Pinkston, and Sarah Swift. Rounding out the varsity roster for the Lady Maroons are eighth-graders Abee Coomer, Bella Ellis, and Sydney Resch.
After making it to the district championship game last season and earning a spot in the region tourney, Pulaski County is hoping to do the same this season. It will not be easy, as one of the region’s top teams - Casey County - is in the 47th District with Pulaski County, Rockcastle County, and Somerset.
Along with Casey County, Southwestern, Danville, Lincoln County, and Mercer County are among the teams leading the pack in the preseason 12th Region rankings. Adkins feels that his team is right behind that group, joining the likes of Rockcastle County and Wayne County.
“Casey has everyone back, and they’re all seniors - they will be again one of the top teams in the region,” Adkins explained. “Southwestern and Casey are at the top of the region with Danville, Lincoln, and Mercer right behind those two. We fall in the next tier with Wayne and Rock.”
The Lady Maroons are back with experience, and that will be an exciting thing for the Pulaski County faithful to see this season.
