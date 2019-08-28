Lady Maroons hold off Casey County

It wasn't an easy district win, but the Pulaski County High School volleyball team pulled out a straight-set district win over Casey County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons picked up their first district win of the year in a 25-27, 25-22, 25-14 victory over the visiting Lady Rebels.
"It was great to get our first district win, and Casey County is a very scrappy team," stated Pulaski County High School senior Peyton Randolph. "We had to play hard and place the ball well. It feels good to be 1-0 in district play."
After the Lady Maroons raced out to an early 10-3 lead in the opening set, Casey County worked their way back into the game and took a 13-12 lead. The lead exchanged hand three times up until a 17-17 tie. The Lady Maroons reeled off five straight points off a Maddy Vacca kill, a Randolph kill and two Molli Nelson serving aces to take a 11-17 lead. After two Lady Rebels return errors, Randolph sealed the deal with a kill to end the first set at 25-17.
In the second set it was Casey County who ran out to an early 8-3 lead. Pulaski County got within three at 12-9 before scoring six straight on three Randolph kills and a serving ace by Nelson to go up 15-12. However, the Lady Rebels fought back to regain the lead at 17-16. Late in the set, Pulaski County was up 22-20, when Lindsey Horn had a serving ace to get the Lady Maroons to set point. Randolph put the exclamation on the second set with another kill for the Lady Maroons' 25-22 win.
The Lady Maroons had a little easier time in the third set after going up 17-7. But Casey County was not going to go away as the Lady Rebels cut the deficit to 18-13 before the Lady Maroons finished them off. Two Randolph kills, a Bailett Puttet ace and two aces by Nelson launched the Lady Maroons to a 7 to 1 run to close out the match.
"Casey County made us work for all three sets," Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs stated. "We didn't really played inspired tonight. We have got to find a way when things aren't getting terminated and be able to withstand those long rallies. I find that we get a little bored, then we're not as sharp. If the ball doesn't go down immediately then we kind of struggle at times. We have got to be able to terminate the ball, and withstand these long rallies because Casey County was digging everything."
"I love this team and they are all great girls," Combs stated. "They are hard workers, they all do what the team needs them to do, and we don't have any selfishness. But we have got to find a way to collectively win. The desire is there, but we got to find some energy."
Late in all three sets, serving aces helped the Lady Maroons get over the hump for the wins. Nelson had four serving aces, and Puttet had two aces
"We have got to be able to serve, and our serving isn't where it needs to be right now, but it is still August," stated Combs. "When we are not able to terminate balls, we are going to have to be able to be aggressive in our serving. That is what this team can do. If we are not getting balls nailed down, then somebody can do their jobs somewhere else to help the team."
Randolph led the Lady Maroons with 10 kills, while Maddy Vacca had six kills, and Nelson had three kills. Nelson had 11 assists. Defensively, Jazmun Oaks, Puttet, Nelson, and Lyndsey Parmelee each had 9 digs apiece.
Randolph, who has been a big part of the Lady Maroons' offensive success over the past four years, is looking forward to her team's journey this season, but is also sad to see her high school career coming to an end.
"My sister played before me and I have been a part if this program for the past four years," Randolph stated. "It is really hard that it is coming to an end, but I am really excited to see where this team will go. I feel like we have so much potential this year and I can't wait to see how we grow and get better as a team."
Pulaski County (3-3) will travel to Madison Central High School on Thursday, Aug. 29.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
