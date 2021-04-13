Lady Maroons hold off Somerset  

In a 47th District softball showdown, the undefeated Pulaski County High School softball team scratched out a 6-2 win over cross-town rivals Somerset High School on Tuesday night.
After both teams scored one run apiece in the opening frame, the Lady Maroons tacked on two runs in the second inning and three runs in the sixth inning to hold a comfortable lead.
After giving up a run in the opening inning, Pulaski County pitcher Kaylee Strunk kept the Lady Jumpers’ offense quiet over the next four innings. However, Somerset scored a run in the sixth inning and threatened to score multiple runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Strunk gave up four hits and struck out seven Somerset batters in the pitching win.
“I was sort of expecting this after last night,” stated Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover. “We had a slow start last night, I had to get them out with the pitching machine today, and I don’t like to do that just to get our timing up. This was probably the worst outing we have had, as far as our hitting, but we did enough to win. When you play bad and still win, that is a good thing.”
“I was expecting a letdown to happen sometime, but I wasn’t wanting it to happen this game,” Gover said. “But we got through it. Kaylee (Strunk) held in there and hit her spots, and we eventually made some plays down the stretch and pulled it out.”
In the top of the first inning, Pulaski County senior lead-off hitter Riley Hull tripled to right field. Hull scored on the next play off a Chloe Carroll RBI single up the middle of the infield.
Somerset countered with a run of their own in the home half of the first inning. Senior Kaley Harris walked and senior Allison Coffey was hit by pitch to put on two base runners. Junior Jasmine Peavey singled to left field to score Harris.
In the top of the second inning with two outs, Hull singled up the middle to score Gabbie Countryman and Dawn Wilson.
In the top of the sixth inning, Pulaski County’s Kaylee Strunk hit a solo homer to right field to help her own pitching cause. With two outs, seventh-grader Chloe Carroll singled up the middle of the infield to score Dawn Wilson – who had got on third base with a triple. Hull, who came from second base, made the turn at third to come home to score too. However, Hull got caught between bases, or so it seemed. After a pair of throws between third base and home, Hull made a quick move to home to score the Lady Maroons’ sixth run of the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Somerset’s Jasmine Peavey doubled to right field. Somerset senior Emma Hawk singled up the middle to score Peavey.
Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Somerset freshman Jazlynn Shadoan reached base on an error. Harris singled to center field to advance Shadoan to third base. With only one out, Somerset had runners on the corners and the tying run was in the on deck circle. However, Coffey hit a line drive to second baseman Carroll -– who was able to double up the Lady Jumper base runner on first base to end the game.
For Pulaski County, Riley Hull had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Chloe Carroll had two hits and drove in three runs.
For Somerset, Jasmine Peavey had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Emma Hawk had a hit and drove in a run.
Pulaski County (6-0) and Somerset (5-3) will battle again on Thursday, April 15, at Pulaski County High School
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
PC 1 2 0 0 0 3 0 – 6 11 2
SHS 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 2 4 1
2B – Ellis (PC), Peavey (SHS). 3B – Wilson, Hull (PC). RBI – Carroll 3, Hull 2, Strunk (PC), Hawk, Peavey (SHS).
