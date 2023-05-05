The Pulaski County Lady Maroons were coming off what may have been their most complete performance of the season so far after a 20-0 victory over Southwestern and traveled to South Laurel to take on the Lady Cardinals. An early two run advantage for Pulaski kept them ahead for the entirety of Thursday's contest, with the Maroons eventually taking home the win 5-3.
The Lady Maroons were led by two RBI's apiece from Brooklyn Thomas and Bella Ellis, with Claire Hamilton adding the lone other RBI. Maggie Gregory, Avery Davis, Rilee Ross and Chloe Carroll all also had hits in the contest. Thomas earned the win in her start on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs while walking four and striking out four in four innings of work. Ellis pitched the final three innings and allowed no runs on five hits while striking out five. South Laurel was led by two RBI's from freshman Bailey Frazier.
Pulaski improves to 13-11 and will have three games over the course of the weekend in the Owensboro Catholic Classic. On Friday, the Maroons will take on the Apollo E-gals at 6:45 p.m. In the first of their two games on Saturday, they will square off with one of the top teams in the 2nd Region in Henderson County at 10:30 a.m. Finally, the Lady Maroons will play Lyon County on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
