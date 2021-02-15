Lady Maroons knock Boyle off a five game win streak

Saturday afternoon, the Boyle County Lady Rebels traveled to Pulaski on a five game win streak, but the Pulaski County Lady Maroons sent them back to Boyle with their fourth loss of the season.
The Lady Maroons not only got the win, but dominated the game, especially on the defensive side. Pulaski's defensive play allowed just 29 points total in the 55-29 win, with less than ten points scored each quarter by the Lady Rebels, and only seven field goals made in the entire game.
After a pair of free throws by Peyton Bugg of Boyle County, senior Maddy Dunn got things started for the Lady Maroons in the opening quarter with a steal and driving layup, then another steal and assist to fellow senior Dawn Wilson who nailed a three to give Pulaski a three point lead.
Junior Madelyn Blankenship extended that lead with back to back buckets, one was an inside shot off a pass from junior Caroline Oakes, and the other was a three ball assisted by senior Shelby Cothron.
Pulaski closed the quarter with another two shots from behind the three point line with one from Cothron that was assisted by Dunn, and one from sophomore Sydney Martin off a pass from Wilson.
The Lady Maroons went into the second quarter with a 16-7 lead after Boyle was only able to put in five free throws, two from Bugg, two from Zoey Robbins, and one from Emily Glasscock, and a single inside basket from Braylee Leffew.
Blankenship opened the second quarter with a shot from inside the paint to extend Pulaski's lead to eleven, but Robbins quickly answered with a three point shot to cut the lead back to eight at 18-10.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rebels, this was the only made field goal in the second period, resulting in a sixteen point lead for the Lady Maroons at halftime at 31-15.
After Blankenship's inside basket, she hit a three point shot, Dunn hit back to back inside layups, one in transition off of her own steal and the other was assisted by Cothron, and Cothron closed the quarter with back to back opportunities from the free throw line where she went 4-4.
For the Rebels, the rest of their scoring in the quarter was three free shots from Glasscock, and a pair of free throws from Robbins.
After the break, Boyle was only able to score five points in the third quarter with a free throw from Glasscock, a driving layup from Robbins, and an inside bucket from Bugg.
Pulaski nearly tripled Boyle's scoring in the third with 14 points. In the period they had three from Wilson from an inside bucket that was assisted by Dunn and a free throw, a steal and driving layup by Dunn, five by Oakes from a driving basket and a three off a pass from Cothron, and four by Martin from a mid range bucket off a long pass from Cothron and an inside shot assisted by Wilson.
Another lopsided period by the Lady Maroons left Boyle County trailing 45-20 heading into the fourth period.
The Lady Rebels had their most productive offensive period by far in the fourth with three field goals made early in the quarter in a mid range jumper from Kennedy Bugg, a three ball from P. Bugg, and a three from Ella Coffey. However, after those shots, they only had a single free throw from P. Buggs in the rest of the quarter.
Pulaski closed the game with a ten point quarter with a three from Blankenship off a pass from Oakes, an inside bucket by Wilson that was assisted by Dunn, an inside shot off an offensive rebound each from Martin and Dunn, and a free throw from Oakes.
Overall, the Lady Maroons were very productive on offense with a field goal percentage of just over 51 and very balanced scoring, and a dominant defensive game.
Pulaski advanced to 9-3 on the season, and will be back in action to face Rockcastle County on the road Thursday night, if the weather does not prevent it.
PCHS - 16 - 15 - 14 - 10 - 55
BCHS - 7 - 8 - 5 - 9 - 29
Pulaski Co. - Blankenship 13, Dunn 10, Cothron 9, Martin 9, Wilson 8, Oakes 6.
Boyle Co. - Robbins 9, P. Bugg 8, Glasscock 5, Coffey 3, K. Bugg 2, Leffew 2.
