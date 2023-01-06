Coming off a nail biting win against North Laurel earlier in the week, the Lady Maroons were back in action on Friday night in the PC Gym, taking on the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets. The Rockets were coming into the game with all the momentum in the world, only dropping one contest in the past nine games.
It was all Pulaski early in this one, with the Maroons racing out to a quick lead in the first period. The Lady Maroons were leading by double digits in most of the contest before some offensive lulls gave Rockcastle a chance to push the game within single digits. Eventually, it was the Maroons that earned the win, with Pulaski taking the game by a score of 59-48.
The Lady Maroons were very efficient early in the first quarter, getting out to a 12-1 lead following seven points from Sydney Martin and a three-point basket from Maggie Holt, who has saw a return to form in terms of her shooting in recent weeks. Savannah Heist also added a two-pointer early. The lone Rockcastle point was scored off a free throw from Junior Talynne Shearer.
The two teams traded baskets after this until the end of the quarter, with both Sydney Resch and Aubrey Daulton hitting three-pointers late. Rockcastle added two each from Shearer, senior Savannah Santo and senior Karlee Smith. Pulaski led 18-7 as the first quarter came to a close.
The second quarter opened with Daulton and Martin scoring back-to-back buckets to push the Pulaski lead to 15 points. Rockcastle answered back with a two from Shearer and another two from junior Camryn Cash. However, after a three from Holt that saw the Maroons’ lead get pushed to 14 late in the quarter, the Rockets outscored them 6-2 in the final minutes of the half. Baskets were scored by freshman Taylor King, senior Keelee King and sophomore Markley Richards. The Lady Maroons went into the break with a 29-19 lead.
Early in the third quarter, the Maroons pushed their lead back out to 15 points following a quick five from Martin and two each from Daulton and Madeline Butcher. Shearer added four for the Rockets to keep them within striking distance. The lead stayed the same as the period came to a close, with the Maroons on top 45-30. Martin and Daulton closed out the quarter with traditional three point plays. Keelee King scored five points late for Rockcastle County.
The fourth quarter saw the Lady Rockets close the gap within single digits midway through, outscoring the Maroons 13-7, with Keelee King scoring seven of those points. Shearer had four and Santo had two on this run. It was a case of not having enough time on the clock for the Rockets to come back though, as three from Martin and two each from Heist and Holt kept the Lady Maroons afloat just long enough to clinch a 59-48 victory over Rockcastle County.
Sydney Martin led all scorers with 22 points in the game, while Maggie Holt stuffed the stat sheet once again for the Lady Maroons, as she had 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals and five assists. Other scorers included Aubrey Daulton with 10, Savannah Heist with seven, Madeline Butcher with four, Sydney Resch with three and Hannah Murray with two. Rockcastle County was led by 16 points from Talynne Shearer.
The Lady Maroons improve to 11-2 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they’ll play Henry Clay at the Simpson’s Tree Service/H+W Sports Classic hosted by Franklin County. Tip time for that game is 10:45 a.m.
