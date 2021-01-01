Lady Maroons looking to build on 18-12 season

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons come into the 2021 high school basketball season as a team on a mission on a couple of fronts.
Number one -- Chris Adkins' team is laden with players with a ton of varsity experience.
Seniors Dawn Wilson, Maddy Dunn, and Molli Nelson bring a wealth of starts and experience to the table, as well as talented juniors Maddy Blankenship and Caroline Oaks.
Number two -- Senior point guard Shelby Cothron -- fresh off of back to back ACL surgeries -- is back this season after missing all of last year, and is determined to show that she's not only back, but she is still the player she was a couple of years ago before suffering her second torn ACL of her prep career.
Simply put, PC has a roster with plenty of experience and talent, and we've not even mentioned sophomore Sydney Martin, who Adkins says has been tremendous during preseason workouts and practice, and is a player that his club expects to have a big season and make a valuable contribution to the club.
Coming off of last season's 18-12 mark and a disappointing, 41-39 loss to Rockcastle County in the first round of the district tournament, Pulaski County appears to be hungry, as well as a team that has the parts in place to have a very good year.
And, it all starts with having the straw that stirs the drink -- Cothron -- back this season, and healthy once again.
"When Shelby was playing two years ago in the district tourney, we beat Rock (Rockcastle County), and then we got beat by Casey County by seven," stated Adkins. "I believe she had 31 points in that game, and she was playing some very good basketball. That was the night Shelby injured her knee, and the air went out of the balloon at that point. We liked where we were at then, and of course that was the year Southwestern went on to win the region and finish as runner-up in the state. At that point though, we were playing some pretty good basketball with Shelby."
With Cothron back this season and healthy once again, and with a talented and experienced roster back as well, Adkins says he really likes his team headed into the season.
"We're pretty much experienced this season, and the thing that Shelby does is she brings a lot of confidence to the other kids," pointed out coach Adkins. "She takes a lot of pressure off of her teammates, and she does a lot of things that you just can't teach. She makes everybody better. I'd say right now, she's about 75 to 85 percent, and we're awfully glad to have her back."
Of course some of those talented players on the roster are going to have to step up and make larger contributions this season for Pulaski County, if the Lady Maroons are going to have the kind of season they envision.
Adkins and crew lost two very good players due to graduation last season, in Haylee Ridner and Heidi Thompson.
Can the kids coming back this season pick up that slack? That is the proverbial $64,000 question, but the PC coach says there are players on the roster that are more than capable of doing just that. The bottom line is they just have to go out and do it.
"You know Haylee (Ridner) and Heidi (Thompson) are going to be hard for us to replace," stated Adkins. "That's well over 20 points per game that we've got to make up, and find scoring from other places."
"I know we've got the girls on this team that are capable of doing just that, but they've got to go out and do it," he added. "We've got to go out and perform. We've got to develop some new identities where we lost Haylee and Heidi, and we've got to have people to step up and perform. Once we get that accomplished, and we get all of our roles defined, we're going to be OK."
Of course this is a season like no other, with the start pushed all the way back to the first full week of January.
That in itself has caused problems, and we've seen the sport get shut down for three weeks in the middle of preseason practice, along with schedules getting wrecked, and coaches and teams having to adjust on the fly.
While Adkins says his club's schedule is a big-time upgrade from a year ago, he says all teams have their various problems and issues with Covid 19, but he is just grateful that his kids are going to have an opportunity to play the sport they love -- basketball.
"It's going to be a difficult year for everybody," stated the Lady Maroon head coach. "Every team has got its own obstacles to overcome, and we're just hoping that we get the opportunity to play, for the time and effort that these kids have put into this sport."
"We've got a pretty difficult schedule," said Adkins. "Once you get to a certain level, all of a sudden you don't' get the same teams that you've played in the past, so we do have a much improved schedule this year, with about 25 games. I am just hopeful these girls get a chance to play and get rewarded for all of their hard work they have put into this."
The Lady Maroons open the season on Monday, January 4th on the road at McCreary Central.
Pulaski County's home opener will take place on Friday, January 8th, as PC will host Southwestern in a girl--boy doubleheader, beginning with the girl's contest at 6 p.m.
