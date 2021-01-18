Lady Maroons lose lead to Corbin, 70-64

CORBIN - The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team suffered a 70-64 setback to Corbin High School on Saturday. After falling behind in the opening quarter (25-16), the Lady Maroons cut the Lady Redhounds' lead to 38-37 by halftime.
By the end of the third period, Pulaski County held a slim 51-49 lead. However, Corbin outscored the Lady Maroons 21-13 in the final stanza.
Junior Madelyn Blankenship led the Lady Maroons with 16 points, while senior Dawn Wilson added 14 points. Senior Maddy Dunn and sophomore Sydney Martin both scored 13 points each. Junior Caroline Oakes and freshman Maggie Holt both scored four points apiece.
Pulaski County (3-2) will travel to Barren County High School on Monday, Jan. 25.
