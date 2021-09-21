Lady Maroons notch road win over Garrard County

LANCASTER – The Pulaski County High School volleyball team picked up a road win over Garrard County High School on Friday by a score of 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-23).
The Lady Maroons were led by junior Serena Mullins with six kills and three digs. Junior Elizabeth Dalton had four kills, 10 assists, 10 digs, and two serving aces. Senior Abigail Vacca had four kills and two digs. Sophomore Maggie Holt had three kills, two assists and 14 digs.
Junior Ellen Cherry had a kill, four assists and five digs. Junior Hale Mayfield had seven assists and six digs. Junior Callie Eastham had three kills, two digs and an ace. Juniors Anna Farmer had three kills and Peyton Puteet had two kills.
Pulaski County (6-11) hosts district rivals Somerset High School on Tuesday, and Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.
