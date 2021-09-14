Lady Maroons notch wins at Taylor County Throwdown

CAMPBELLSVILLE – The Pulaski County High School volleyball team picked up a pair of wins this past weekend in the Taylor County Throwdown. The Lady Maroons downed Allen County-Scottsville 2-1 (21-25, 25-13, 17-15) and Apollo 2-1 (18-25, 25-16, 15-10).
In the Allen County-Scottsville win, Peyton Putteet had four kills, one block and one dig. Maggie Holt had three kills, and 13 digs. Elizabeth Dalton had 13 assists and 4 digs. Ellen Cherry had two kills, four assists and 15 digs. Halle Mayfield had nine assists, four digs and thee serving aces. Calli Eastham had three kills and four blocks. Abigail Vacca had two kills and three digs. Abigail Clevenger had four digs. Maleah Young and Seanna Mullins had two kills each.
In the Apollo win, Dalton had 11 kills, 12 assists and five digs. Holt had six kills, nine digs and an ace. Morgan Keith had four kills and two digs. Halle Mayfield had 11 assists, five digs and two aces. Cherry had one kill, one assist and 14 digs. Eastham had three blocks, five digs and two aces.
Pulaski County (4-10) travels to Casey County High School on Tuesday, and to Somerset Christian School on Thursday.
