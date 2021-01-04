Lady Maroons open season with win at McCreary Central

STEARNS – The Pulaski County High School girls basketball team opened up the 2021 season with a 58-33 road win over McCreary Central High School on Monday.
The Lady Maroons flexed their muscles early by taking a dominating 14-2 lead after the opening period, and expanded their margin to 34-9 by the halftime break.
The Lady Maroons had 10 players in the scorebook, as senior Shelby Cothron led the way with a team-high 10 points and three treys. Junior Madelyn Blankenship scored nine points and hit two treys. Senior Maddy Dunn and junior Caroline Oakes both scored seven points each.
Freshman Maggie Holt score five points, while senior Dawn Wilson and sophomore Sydney Martin scored four points each. Freshman Sara Beth Thurman, freshman Sydney Resch and eighth-grader Madeline Butcher all scored three points each.
Pulaski County (1-0) will host county school cross-town rivals Southwestern on Friday Jan. 8, in a boy/girl doubleheader.
